Electoral Commission warns of a job scam

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has issued a warning to the public about fraudsters using an online job advertisement in the name of the organisation to obtain personal information from unsuspecting job-seekers.

The Commission warns that the advertisement currently doing the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media which states that an ‘Election Committee’ has announced 50 000 vacancies for young people, is not a legitimate advert.

The message goes on to ask people to submit their personal information in order to complete the application process.

The email address and logo used in the message is not the Commission’s address and logo, however, unsuspecting job seekers may easily mistake the advert as legitimate and fall for the scam.

The Electoral Commission only advertises notices of jobs and vacancies on the official website www.elections.org.za