Senior .Net Developer – (Cape Town and JHB)

If you want a chance to work for a progressively growing team that involves the using the latest tech and cloud based software then this is an amazing opportunity for a you. My Client has chosen us, Nigel Frank to help them find the perfect person for this role. We are the leading recruiters for Microsoft and have matched job seekers to this company before with excellent feedback. Innovative designs, coding and testing make up some of this exciting job role.

Role:

Maintain relationships with customers and adhere to companies values.

Be self-motivating and push to learn new things regularly

Design and maintain high level applications

Write eloquent and efficient code that is testable

Be knowledgeable of integration between applications

Research/evaluate software products and recommend the best choices.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

5+ year’s experience in this type of role

Tech:

HTML

CSS

C# and ASP.Net

SQL

JavaScript

Azure

MVC

Benefits:

Medical Aid

Remote working days

New technologies

Casual Dress code

