Vox offers UC with Far South and 3CX

Vox is introducing a cost-effective, feature-rich unified communications solution, based on Far South 3CX PBX appliances, that helps businesses cut costs, improve customer experience and scale to match their needs.

“Vox and Far South Networks have a 10 year-long partnership that shares the passion for providing on-premise communication functionality for businesses in the South African market who are looking for an easy and affordable transition to IP-based telephony. We started by offering the Far South voice gateway products, and once we realised the potential of their entire product range, we extended our offering to include their PBX portfolio,” says Natalie van der Merwe, senior product manager: PBX at Vox.

The introduction of this new set of solutions has been made possible as a result of a partnership between Far South Networks – a South African-based world-leading designer and manufacturer of IP telephony systems – and 3CX, a highly-recognised global company that provides open platform software that is designed to unify phone calls, with the other forms of business communication that are growing in popularity.

“We have been selling multiple brands of PBXs for over 12 years,and have been listening to our customers on what their needs are. We have found this solution to be the ‘perfect marriage’ between hardware and software for SMEs and enterprise customers. 3CX has a strong presence and brand recognition in South Africa and their solutions are known for its features, functions and ease of deployment,” says Van der Merwe.

Far South 3CX PBX provides the best of two worlds: an on-site appliance for connecting to IP or traditional PSTN lines and a unified communications platform that enables mobility (including Bring Your Own Device) and includes basic and advanced PBX features (queues, auto-attendants, voicemail to email, call recording, teleconferencing and more), video conferencing, advanced call centre features and CRM integration possibilities.

It also includes unified messaging – through web browser, or Android or iOS app – users can make and receive calls from anywhere, view the presence of colleagues, schedule conferences, take part in web meetings, transfer calls and more all from the palm of their hand. The usage of push technology ensures that users never miss out on notifications while still saving on battery life.

“Far South Networks has an extensive certification process which Vox has achieved the highest level. This allows us to sell, install, service and support our Far South customers, end to end,” says Van der Merwe.

She adds that while there are hundreds of SIP trunk (VoIP) providers out there, it’s important that customers make sure that their PBX is compatible with their provider’s service. Vox’s SIP trunk links have been tested and approved by 3CX, making the company a registered SIP trunk provider for 3CX. This validation maximises the quality, reliability and functionality of an organisation’s 3CX PBX.

Far South Networks have established an exclusive distribution agreement with 3CX to supply the world-class 3CX PBX software within its PBX hardware product lines for both IP and telco environments. The 3CX PBX Appliance developed by Far South Networks has been tested and certified by 3CX, maximising the quality, reliability and functionality of the product

“We at Far South Networks are excited about launching our new product line with Vox as it allows both new and existing customers to experience a Unified Communications and Mobility solution tailored for businesses working from home and in the office. Simply put, it’s a universal connectivity business solution, providing the perfect Mobility suite to move your business forward,” says Grant Broomhall, MD of Far South Networks.