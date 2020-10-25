Business Intelligence Business Analyst (AML and Compliance)

Oct 25, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding business users’ data and analytics requirements and translating these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.
  • To ensure alignment between business, data product owners, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

Experience
Min:

  • At least 3 yrs. proven experience in drafting functional specifications
  • BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment
  • Experience in AML and compliance
  • Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements.
  • Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements.
  • Ideal:
  • Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment
  • Exposure to a credit environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Statistics

Knowledge
Min:

  • Relevant business area knowledge
  • Data and analytics Business Analysis
  • Data Warehouse Methodologies
  • Front End Technologies
  • BI Best Practice
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Governance
  • Financial systems and procedures
  • Visualisation
  • Data Product Life Cycle

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Tariq Samodien

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goal

