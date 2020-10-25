Business Intelligence Business Analyst (AML and Compliance)

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding business users’ data and analytics requirements and translating these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.
- To ensure alignment between business, data product owners, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 yrs. proven experience in drafting functional specifications
- BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment
- Experience in AML and compliance
- Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements.
- Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements.
- Ideal:
- Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment
- Exposure to a credit environment.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Statistics
Knowledge
Min:
- Relevant business area knowledge
- Data and analytics Business Analysis
- Data Warehouse Methodologies
- Front End Technologies
- BI Best Practice
- Data Analysis
- Data Governance
- Financial systems and procedures
- Visualisation
- Data Product Life Cycle
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
[[Tariq Samodien]]
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goal