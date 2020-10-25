Business Intelligence Business Analyst (AML and Compliance)

Purpose Statement

Responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding business users’ data and analytics requirements and translating these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

To ensure alignment between business, data product owners, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

Experience

Min:

At least 3 yrs. proven experience in drafting functional specifications

BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment

Experience in AML and compliance

Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements.

Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements.

Ideal:

Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment

Exposure to a credit environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Statistics

Knowledge

Min:

Relevant business area knowledge

Data and analytics Business Analysis

Data Warehouse Methodologies

Front End Technologies

BI Best Practice

Data Analysis

Data Governance

Financial systems and procedures

Visualisation

Data Product Life Cycle

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

[[Tariq Samodien]]

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goal

