BI Data Analyst

Job Advert Summary

The Business Intelligence data analyst will leverage data to complement the business strategic plan. The position will package accurate and reliable data for end use consumption through both analysis, intuitive presentations and exciting visualisation. BI Analysts complement the strategic direction through defining key performance areas and developing BI and data warehouse strategy. The incumbent will collaborate with programme staff to design and document dashboards, alerts and reports. The position will facilitate information gathering, clear presentation and structured documentation of data across the Organisation.Minimum Requirements•Higher degree in mathematics, economics, epidemiology, computer science, information management or statistics

•Minimum of 5 years’ relevant work experience

•A proven track record of working with data, data analysis and data management

•Technical expertise linked to data model’s database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

•Strong knowledge on database structure, data types and relationship types Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

•Competent report writing and comfortable presenting findings to forums and groups

•Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Power BI, Tableau, SQL server reporting services), databases (SQL etc.), programming (Structured Query Language (SQL), XML, JavaScript, RStudio, Python, ETL frameworks) and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces),

•Knowledge of statistics and experience using quantitative research methods and statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS, STATA etc.)Duties and Responsibilities• Business Intelligence

o Collaborate with data end users

o Analyse and document business processes and requirements

o Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions

o Identify and document development needs in order to improve and streamline operations

o Work with management to prioritise health information and analytic needs

o Train end-users in using BI dashboards and tools effectively

• Solution development and administration

o Develop and manage BI solutions for TB HIV Care programmes

o Work with clinical and technical teams to implement solutions

o Develop data models (normalised, star or snowflake)

o Data wrangling/ munging, cleaning and transformation

o Create and maintain documentation including requirements, design and user manuals

o Maintain reports and user access and restrictions on BI platforms

• Data analysis and reporting

o Build models to analyse programme performance on health indicators

o Present information using data visualization techniques

o Create interactive dashboards for programmes and business units

o Conduct ad-hoc and routine analyses of programme and business data as required

o Support data reporting activities

Learn more/Apply for this position