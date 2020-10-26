Business Implementation Specialist – Degree Essential

You will be part of a team dedicated to providing exceptional service to our Retail members. You will work across multiple departments/teams (Client Experience and Sales team). The purpose is to facilitate the end to end onboarding of new members into the environment to ensure an optimal client experience. This process will also include the smooth processing of assets from other Financial Institutions as well as delivering other admin related activities associated with the take-on process.

Verification of New Client registrations

Onboarding of New Clients via the Investor Portal focusing on end to end ownership of the client experience and processing of transfers.

Demonstrate a service excellence mindset to accommodate a smooth onboarding process for clients.

Review incoming forms for clients and assist clients in completing forms where necessary.

Ensure all legal and compliance requirements are met relating to the specific client onboarding

Handle sensitive and confidential information in accordance with POPI policy

Demonstrate the ability to work well under pressure and handle challenging deadlines.

Maintain controls to ensure all client onboarding policies and procedures service the client and protect Company

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Ensure effective control and corporate governance.

Daily Bank Account Sweeping with a focus on Clearing of Unmatched Items

Processing of Additional Lumpsum and Transfers

Assist with preparations for audits and provide support during the audit process

Assist with SARS Regulatory Compliance

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree

Min 3 years working experience in the Financial Services Industry. Knowledgeable in terms of Pre and Post Retirement Fund Administration

Experience in analysing client information and documentation to facilitate client onboarding.

Everest Knowledge (advantageous), MS Office (Excel in particular)

Learn more/Apply for this position