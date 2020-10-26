Infinidat expands global channel partner ecosystem

Infinidat has announced an increase year-on-year in the number of strategic global channel partners to nearly 400, in 2020. It has resulted in delivering innovative and apt data storage solutions required by businesses worldwide, during challenging times as well as strengthening Infinidat’s sales.

The storage, backup and business continuity solutions developed at Infinidat are designed for enterprise customers that engage with partners who add tangible business value and benefits. Infinidat’s considered collaborations with new and existing partners instils trust at every level – offering flexible commercial and consumption models alongside best in class technology to reduce the risk, cost, and complexity of our customers most important asset – their data.

In 2020, the way businesses interact has significantly changed. To ensure the channel partner community is effectively supported during Covid-19, Infinidat held over 60 virtual events during the last six months. Despite the pivot to 100% virtual, the company has maintained a ‘business as usual’ stance with every channel partner.

Mitch Diodato, channel sales director: North America at Infinidat, says: “Our North American channel partners are fundamental for delivering strategic growth in our key sectors. In addition, many of our new customers are identified initially through our effective partner collaborations, which amplify optimal routes to market. We continue to focus on investing in our partners, their people and empowering their businesses.”

Infinidat offers the same training and access to content for its internal teams as for partners, with transparent sharing of intelligence and market-leading solutions. Equipping partners with the data to remain front and centre, across new technology and offerings such as Infinidat’s ‘elastic pricing models,’ have made the channel partner portal more accessible than ever.

Hanan Altif, channel partner director: EMEA and APJ at Infinidat, says: “We nurture close ties and trust with all our partners across EMEA and APJ. For Infinidat’s existing business innovations, such as elastic pricing, where the customer receives the full storage capacity immediately but only pays for the capacity they actually use, we have developed additional channel incentives. This has allowed us to give our family of partners the best tools through which they can offer their customers creative solutions that are financially worthwhile – key to success in our current uncertain economies.”