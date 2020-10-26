JSE Investment Challenge winners announced

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Investment Challenge has announced the 2020 winners.

In the 2020 edition of the Investment Challenge, thousands of high school leaners and university students showed resilience and delivered outstanding performance. The teams battled for the top spots and broke new records even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw schools and universities closing for the bulk of the academic year due to South Africa’s national lockdown restrictions.

“This year’s participants and winners can be proud of themselves. A big well done to them and the teachers, lectures, mentors and parents who supported them as they continued to excel despite experiencing disruptions and uncertainties brought on by the pandemic,” says Idris Seedat, head of transformation and CSI at the JSE.

The Investment Challenge is the JSE’s signature six-month-long flagship CSI initiative. The Challenge enables learners and students to understand the fundamentals of investing by trading JSE-listed shares on a virtual trading platform. Each school and university team is given a virtual amount of R1-million to invest on a simulated trading platform that mimics the live stock market, but without any real risks.

The grit and determination demonstrated by the participants in spite of the odds stacked against them sees the winners of the schools’ game walk away with prizes to the value of R180 000 while the winners of the universities game win prizes valued at R60 000 and a trip to an international stock exchange.

In its 47 years of existence, the Challenge has seen participants privy to face-to-face time with mentors who guided and advised them as they sought out that first place prize. This was a winning model for participants in areas where internet access was hard to come by.

“The pandemic made it necessary for us to be agile,” says Seedat. “The impact of Covid-19 required us to be innovative and find ways to work with the participants and mentors on virtual platforms. Social media platforms which are easily accessible such as Facebook and WhatsApp enabled us to reach all of the learners and students.”

Seedat adds that because of this, this year’s winners should hold their heads high, as this victory is far bigger than simply coming first place.

High praise go to the learners from Mpumelelo Secondary School in Mpumalanga, who emerged victorious in the 2020 JSE Investment Challenge income portfolio category. “For the first time, we have had one school win all five prizes in one category,” says Seedat. “The success of Mpumelelo Secondary School shows that challenging circumstances and lack of resources should have no bearing on one’s destiny in life.”

Limpopo Province saw an increase in participation in the school’s segment of the Challenge. The province experienced an increase of 36 percent in participants and this was achieved through nurturing established partnerships in that province.

“These results have helped strengthen the resolve of the JSE to continue to bring empowering knowledge to communities in all corners of our country. They further emphasize the importance of banding together in pursuit of financial literacy as this has a positive ripple effect for the country’s economy,” says Seedat.

Each winner gets a head start to build a secure financial future with a Satrix ETF investment, which enables them to grow their winnings through smart investment decisions.

“2020 has certainly not been an ordinary year the world over and to see the tenacity at which the participants played this year’s game, and their investment strategies during times of volatility gives us confidence that in these learners and students South Africa has exceptional future leaders and investors,” says Seedat.

Winners of the 2020 Investment Challenge are:

The Schools Challenge:

Income Portfolio

* First place: The Queens, Mpumelelo Secondary School, Mpumalanga

* Second Place: The Winnerss, Mpumelelo Secondary School, Mpumalanga

* Third Place: MP Stars, Mpumelelo Secondary School,

* Fourth Place: MP Unstoppable Winners, Mpumelelo Secondary School, Mpumalanga

* Fifth Place: 2020 Winners, Mpumelelo Secondary School, Mpumalanga

Equity Portfolio:

* First Place: CETT, The Settlers High, Western Cape

* Second Place: SMIT_77, Hoërskool DR Malan, Gauteng

* Third Place: The bizzar investors – ACCP, Acudeo College Crystal Park, Gauteng

* Fourth Place: Ma’at – ACCP, Acudeo College Crystal Park, Gauteng

* Fifth Place: Cash Crusaders, Lawson Brown High School, Eastern Cape

Speculator Portfolio:

* First Place: Prophets of Profit, Reddam House Durbanville, Western Cape

* Second Place: Jasons Wealth, Orient Islamic School, Kwa-Zulu Natal

* Third Place: Cleaver for President – ACCP, Acudeo College Crystal Park, Gauteng

* Fourth Place: PBHS Jackboys, Pretoria Boys High School, Gauteng

* Fifth Place: Black Labour – White Wealth – ACCP, Acudeo College Crystal Park, Gauteng

Winning teams in the University Speculator portfolio are:

* First place: Piker, University of Cape Town

* Second place: Inkunzi Traders, UNISA – JHB

* Third place: US1_StellenboschBoys, University of Stellenbosch