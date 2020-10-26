New appointments at MTN

Ferdi Moolman has been appointed as the new Group Chief Risk Officer at MTN.

Moolman will step down from his role as MTN Nigeria CEO with effect from 1 March 2021 and will return to the head office in South Africa to assume the GCRO role on the same date.

The role will include responsibilities as a prescribed officer in terms of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (Act

No. 71 of 2008).

Karl Toriola has been appointed as the new MTN Nigeria CEO, effective 1 March 2021.

Toriola is currently vice-president: West and Central Africa (WECA), which he has held for the past five years. During that period, he has overseen the steady progress of the operating companies in the region, notably the turnaround of MTN Ivory Coast and MTN Cameroon over the past two years.

His successor will be announced after the group strategy review is completed by the end of November 2020.

“Karl brings extensive technical and commercial experience, as well as a deep understanding of the Nigeria market to the role,” comments MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita. “Karl started his MTN career in his home country at MTN Nigeria 14 years ago and has all the attributes necessary to lead this very important business into the future.

“Ferdi has been an exemplary leader of MTN Nigeria and has put the business on a sound growth platform for the future,” Mupita adds. “He brings significant strategic, financial and operational experience to the new group risk role, where we want to ensure that our enterprise-wide risk management systems are continuously strengthened and remain resilient as we drive our growth strategy.”