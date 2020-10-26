Senior Java Developer (Platform team) (CH603b)

Oct 26, 2020

Ref:  CH603b

Our client develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software for customers across Africa in order to co-create productive societies.

We are looking for a Senior Analyst Java Developer to join the company.

You will form part of the Platform team that develops the Platform-as-a-Service and who maintains a governance framework for technology and product development.

About the team:

  • We are not scared of running cutting edge frameworks and tech stacks.

  • Lots of companies get stuck on an older version of Java and Java EE servers, but we embrace new tech/versions.

  • We are always considering new platforms and/or frameworks and are not specifically locked into the idea of using Java EE.

  • You get the full stack development experience from the frontend all the way to the backend/database.

  • You are not limited in your actions, this means if you have to set up a VM to accomplish a task (even if you have never set up one before) then you do it.

  • Total ownership of the product and your clients.

  • The platform is challenging as working on multi-tenant systems brings with it complex issues, but also creative solutions.

  • A senior team that expects self-managing individuals that can hit the ground running.

Requirements:

  • 10 years overall experience in information technology.

  • 10+ years’ experience in full stack development.

  • 5+ years’ experience in Java development.

  • 10+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.

You will be using the following technology:

  • Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8

  • EJB, JMS, JDBC, JNDI

  • Glassfish 4.1.1 & 5

  • Git & SVN (SVN being phased out)

  • PostgreSQL 9.6 (to be upgraded soon)

  • Ubuntu

Benefits & Perks:

  • Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

  • A MacBook

  • Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

  • Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

  • A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park

  • Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, Preference will be given to EE candidates.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

