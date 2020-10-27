Industry recognition for Solarwinds

Solarwinds has been ranked number one in Network Management Software market share by industry analyst firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, 20H1, according to value-added distributor ATS Network Management.

Additionally, SolarWinds has been recognized by Gartner in the firm’s Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2019, across several categories, including number two for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) Tools, number three for overall ITOM Performance Analysis Software Vendors, and number four for AIOps/ITIM/Other Monitoring Tools by revenue.

“We believe this recognition validates our commitment to providing simple, powerful, and affordable solutions for IT organizations everywhere, regardless of their size or infrastructure,” says David Gardiner, president: IT operations management at SolarWinds. “We’re proud to continue our leadership in network management and we reaffirm our commitment to growing with the larger IT operations management market to ensure we support our customers where they are, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or anyplace in between.”

The IDC Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker measures total market size and vendor shares based on each vendor’s software revenue, including license, maintenance, and subscription revenue. SolarWinds first achieved the top spot in Network Management Software ranking for market share in 2017 and has maintained it since.

“With this year’s increased demand for remote support and general business agility, enterprise leaders will continue to invest in solutions that monitor networks across the stack,” adds Rohit Mehra, vice-president of Network Infrastructure at IDC. “With the growth of multi-cloud and the ever-marching progression of digital transformation, initiatives by enterprises and their partners will continue to need companies like SolarWinds to remain competitive.”

The Gartner June 2020 Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2019 research outlines key market findings and vendor performance highlights across ITOM software intended to represent all the tools needed to manage the provisioning, capacity, performance and availability of computing, networking, and application resources – as well as the overall quality, efficiency, and experience of their delivery.

SolarWinds believes a comprehensive portfolio of IT operations management (ITOM) tools is essential to today’s evolving business challenges and has built a portfolio of connected products designed to work together to deliver full visibility and control across multi-premises and multi-cloud architectures.

“We have seen large up take in the remote monitoring and application performance space during these tough times. Our partners are very excited by the success of the Solarwinds solutions and the seamless ease of implementation by partnering with us,” says Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management. “29% of IT teams’ bandwidth is spent dealing with digital performance issues, our solutions and partners can help reduce this and by so doing we can provide a great saving to the digital performance of our end clients ICT budgets.”