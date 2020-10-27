Intermediate Java Developer – Cape Town – R780k PA

A highly specialized team is on the lookout for intermediate Java developers to join their expanding business! If you have a passion for software development and are looking for an awesome space to settle in within a fast-paced, energetic, and fun environment, then this could be the company for you.

You will be working as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

Requirements:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

– Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 3-5 years solid Java on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Java Basic JSE API (to v7)

– Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)

– JDBC

– J2EE

– JavaScript / AJAX

– AOP

– Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

– Frameworks Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF, PrimeFaces)

– Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)

– XSL (XSL:FO)

– Databases Core RDBMS Concepts

– Oracle

– DB/2

– SQL

The reference Number for this position is ZH51396. It’s a permanent position based in Cape Town; the salary is negotiable based on experience. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed], or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist?

https://www.e-merge.co.za/careers/referralprogramme/

