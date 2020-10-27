iOCO achieves VMware Cloud Verified status

iOCO has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status, which indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software defined data centre infrastructure delivered as a service.

VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance and interoperability for both traditional or containerised enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

“In a multi-speed, hyperscale world, organisations need to know that they can access the right solutions and the best technology, whenever they need it and with the highest degree of expertise in a cloud partner. The achievement of the Cloud Verified status from VMWare is a further testament to our commitment to a focus on quality, and our ongoing investment into the skills and expertise required to meet modern business needs,” says Richard Vester, cluster executive cloud and security at iOCO.

“Businesses need the support of partners that can provide high-performance, secure, and compliant cloud services. We are one of a very select group of companies to have achieved this accolade on the African continent, and one of the very few VMware Principal Cloud Provider partners in Africa. This achievement offers a guarantee that the efficiency, reliability and agility they require is backed by the skills needed to architect the right solutions. We are proud to add the VMware Cloud Verified status to our qualifications,” he adds.

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organisations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” says Hervé Renault, vice president of VMware Cloud for EMEA. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting iOCO as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4 300 cloud providers leverage VMware’s cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialisation, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.