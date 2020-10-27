.NET Technical Lead

Oct 27, 2020

Technical Lead – cape Town (R70000)

Responsibilities:

  • Design a and develop high quality application using Microsoft and open framework tech
  • Work with product management and technical leaders to implement solutions and achieve goals and monitor progress, including delivery plans, functionality, scalability and performance
  • Contribute to infrastructure diagrams and conduct market research
  • Have a test driven development mindset and create/maintain automated deployments with azure cloud infrastructure
  • Mentor and guide your team from end to end development.

Requirements:

  • Degree or National diploma in a related software, computer science course
  • 5-7 years of software engineering
  • 3+ years in an Agile environment

Skills:

  • C#, .Net Core, azure, MVC, SQL, JavaScript, Agile Methodologies
  • Strong end to end development skills
  • Hands on expedience with Microsoft technologies and architectural patterns
  • Microservices, message queues and application deployment with RESTful services

Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Disability, funeral and Life cover
  • Social events
  • 15 days holiday (23 after 7 years)

Please send your CV ASAP to [Email Address Removed]. This opportunity wont be around long!

