Senior Data Engineer – Remote R1.1mil per annum

Have you had 5 years’ experience working as a Data Engineer? Do you want to join an industry leading digital house, funded by a billion-dollar parent company? This is the opportunity for you. You will be developing, maintaining, and testing infrastructures for data generation. You will work closely with data scientists and are largely in charge of architecting solutions for the team.

Requirements:

– Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems or another quantitative field.

– 5 years’ experience in a Data Engineer role

– Experience with AWS cloud services: EC2, ECS, RDS, Redshift

– Experience with stream-processing systems: Storm, Spark-Streaming, etc.

– Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, etc

– Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc.

– Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL databases, including Postgres and Cassandra.

– Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools: Azkaban, Luigi, Airflow, etc.

Reference Number for this position is MH51306. This is a permanent remote role. Budget is in the region of R1.1mil per annum based on experience, skillset and current level.

