Senior PLC Robot Programmer

Cape Town

R720 000 per annum

Was Robo-Cop one of your favorite movies growing up? With Transformers and WALLl-E a close second?!

Is this you?

You are a hands-on passionate human being and you LOVE all things robotic (duh!). You are young, dynamic and are passionate about your work because you have a very curious mind. You love PLC programming but enjoy working with people too and are one of those tekkies who can speak to people really well J

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Well, first and foremost you will be doing PLC programming for probably 40% of your time. You love this part of the job because you have the skills, and this gives you a special spring in your step.

The other part of the job will see you assisting clients by offering them the right solutions for their business. You are a problem solver and enjoy designing great projects unique to your clients.

Thankfully you get to travel to site too, assist your fellow technicians and travel around a bit too so you are not just stuck at a desk. You are too dynamic for that.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be based in Cape Town and join a leading manufacturing company that offers customised solutions to their clients. They focus on machinery and packaging and offer the full turn key service. You will be joining a really dynamic, young team that has a lot of personality. One thing is for sure: you will never be bored!

What you’ll need

You have a mechatronic or electrical qualification and about 10 years’ experience in programming.

You have worked with Fanuc, Yasakawa or Kawasaki and you may even have some robot experience. That would be a big plus!

The most important thing besides this is your character- you are not afraid to put on an overall and climb into a machine to figure out what’s going on and don’t mind getting your hands dirty before the actual PLC programming can begin. You are just a really cool, get it done kinda-guy (or gal!)

What you’ll get

You will be receiving a competitive salary, a great dynamic work environment and the autonomy to run projects, be your best self and grow in a stable company. Who could ask for more in the current climate!

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Bianca on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

