Senior Scrum Master – Cape Town – R102 Mil PA

Our client is on the lookout for a Senior Scrum Master to join their growing team! If you have a passion for software development and are looking for an awesome space to settle in within a fast-paced, energetic and fun environment, then this could be the company for you.

You will be responsible for Leading and Managing an Agile Team with local and offshore resources.

Responsibilities:

– Lead and manage an Agile team with local and offshore resources.

– Organize and facilitate daily stand-up, reviews, retrospectives, sprint and release planning, as well as any other meetings required by the team throughout the sprint.

– Plan sprints and releases based on priorities.

– Tracking progress towards releases/goals.

– Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions that interfere with the ability of the team to deliver the sprint goal.

– Assist with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information.

Reference Number for this position is KH51390 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R1,02mil PA, negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

