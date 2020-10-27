SARAO has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team based in Observatory, Cape Town, working closely with the Manager: System Engineering and the various telescope programme managers.
The key purpose of this role is as follows:
- Take leadership and responsibility for the management of baseline change control for the telescopes already delivered and those under development.
- Coordinate, in conjunction with the system and sub-system engineers, the definition, development and management of the overall system and sub-system interfaces.
- Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.
- Provide field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.
- Take responsibility for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for sub-systems and systems with high criticality.
- Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
- Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
- Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
Minimum education requirements:
- BEng /BSc. (Eng.)
Minimum work experience required:
- 9+ years’ relevant experience
Desirable additional educational, work experience, and personal qualities:
- INCOSE Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) accreditation
- Post-graduate qualification or vocational training in the field of systems engineering
- Extensive technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering
- Recognition at domain and/or national level for expertise in the field of systems engineering
- Conceptual / strategic thinking
- Analytical problem-solving skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills and leadership
- Multi-tasking
- Communicate effectively in English (both written and verbally)
The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:
Ability
- Lead teams to deliver systems including the enterprise or organisational aspects thereof
- Undertake engineering activities, with particular focus on concurrent engineering and supportability
- To make technical and operational decisions independently of higher level authority based on sound knowledge of organisational processes, directives
- Function commensurately across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering
- Lead and execute engineering tasks and analysis without supervision
Experience
- Advanced Applied Systems Engineering over the complete lifecycle and all hierarchy levels
- Interface definition and development
- Baseline establishment and management
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
Knowledge
- In-depth knowledge of systems engineering and methods, procedures, tools and techniques
- Configuration management and configuration management systems
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO [Phone Number Removed];
- Quality assurance systems ISO 9001