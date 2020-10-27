Senior Systems Engineer

SARAO has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team based in Observatory, Cape Town, working closely with the Manager: System Engineering and the various telescope programme managers.

The key purpose of this role is as follows:

Take leadership and responsibility for the management of baseline change control for the telescopes already delivered and those under development.

Coordinate, in conjunction with the system and sub-system engineers, the definition, development and management of the overall system and sub-system interfaces.

Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.

Provide field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.

Take responsibility for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for sub-systems and systems with high criticality.

Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.

Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.

Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Minimum education requirements:

BEng /BSc. (Eng.)

Minimum work experience required:

9+ years’ relevant experience

Desirable additional educational, work experience, and personal qualities:

INCOSE Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) accreditation

Post-graduate qualification or vocational training in the field of systems engineering

Extensive technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering

Recognition at domain and/or national level for expertise in the field of systems engineering

Conceptual / strategic thinking

Analytical problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and leadership

Multi-tasking

Communicate effectively in English (both written and verbally)

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

Lead teams to deliver systems including the enterprise or organisational aspects thereof

Undertake engineering activities, with particular focus on concurrent engineering and supportability

To make technical and operational decisions independently of higher level authority based on sound knowledge of organisational processes, directives

Function commensurately across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering

Lead and execute engineering tasks and analysis without supervision

Experience

Advanced Applied Systems Engineering over the complete lifecycle and all hierarchy levels

Interface definition and development

Baseline establishment and management

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Knowledge

In-depth knowledge of systems engineering and methods, procedures, tools and techniques

Configuration management and configuration management systems

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO

Quality assurance systems ISO 9001

