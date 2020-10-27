Senior Systems Engineer

Oct 27, 2020

SARAO has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team based in Observatory, Cape Town, working closely with the Manager: System Engineering and the various telescope programme managers.

The key purpose of this role is as follows:

  • Take leadership and responsibility for the management of baseline change control for the telescopes already delivered and those under development.
  • Coordinate, in conjunction with the system and sub-system engineers, the definition, development and management of the overall system and sub-system interfaces.
  • Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.
  • Provide field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.
  • Take responsibility for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for sub-systems and systems with high criticality.
  • Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
  • Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
  • Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
  • Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Minimum education requirements:

  • BEng /BSc. (Eng.)

Minimum work experience required:

  • 9+ years’ relevant experience

Desirable additional educational, work experience, and personal qualities:

  • INCOSE Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) accreditation
  • Post-graduate qualification or vocational training in the field of systems engineering
  • Extensive technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering
  • Recognition at domain and/or national level for expertise in the field of systems engineering
  • Conceptual / strategic thinking
  • Analytical problem-solving skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and leadership
  • Multi-tasking
  • Communicate effectively in English (both written and verbally)

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

  • Lead teams to deliver systems including the enterprise or organisational aspects thereof
  • Undertake engineering activities, with particular focus on concurrent engineering and supportability
  • To make technical and operational decisions independently of higher level authority based on sound knowledge of organisational processes, directives
  • Function commensurately across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems
  • Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering
  • Lead and execute engineering tasks and analysis without supervision

Experience

  • Advanced Applied Systems Engineering over the complete lifecycle and all hierarchy levels
  • Interface definition and development
  • Baseline establishment and management
  • Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Knowledge

  • In-depth knowledge of systems engineering and methods, procedures, tools and techniques
  • Configuration management and configuration management systems
  • Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO [Phone Number Removed];
  • Quality assurance systems ISO 9001

Learn more/Apply for this position