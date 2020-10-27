Senior Test Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. This will be a contract opportunity in order to assist on a current project. If you’re interested in getting involved in an exciting project and can start soonest, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Location: Cape TownRelevant IT QualificationContract positionIdeal start date: Immediately/ soonestLevel: Senior (7+ years’ experience)

Create and execute test plans within an agile environment

Map functional requirements to test cases Define the test approach for each sprint/ milestone

Extract test requirements for user stories

Documentation and execution of system integration, regression and functional testing

Liaise with stakeholders to resolve test issues and application enhancements

Risk-based testing and prioritisation

Develop Software Test Specifications and Test reports

Review requirements, specifications, user documentation, and other projects documentation to assure the quality of the products and tests to be developed

As a senior member of the team, the ability to provide mentorship and guidance is a must

Strong SQL with data querying, Integration Testing and API Testing

Experience with tools such as SoapUI, Selenium, and JMeter an advantage

Exposure to retail or financial systems

