Senior Test Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. This will be a contract opportunity in order to assist on a current project. If you’re interested in getting involved in an exciting project and can start soonest, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Location: Cape TownRelevant IT QualificationContract positionIdeal start date: Immediately/ soonestLevel: Senior (7+ years’ experience)
- Create and execute test plans within an agile environment
- Map functional requirements to test cases Define the test approach for each sprint/ milestone
- Extract test requirements for user stories
- Documentation and execution of system integration, regression and functional testing
- Liaise with stakeholders to resolve test issues and application enhancements
- Risk-based testing and prioritisation
- Develop Software Test Specifications and Test reports
- Review requirements, specifications, user documentation, and other projects documentation to assure the quality of the products and tests to be developed
- As a senior member of the team, the ability to provide mentorship and guidance is a must
- Strong SQL with data querying, Integration Testing and API Testing
- Experience with tools such as SoapUI, Selenium, and JMeter an advantage
- Exposure to retail or financial systems