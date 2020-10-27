Systems Administrator (Linux)

ENVIRONMENT: A specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT services seeks a strong analytical & results orientated Systems Administrator who enjoys a high-pressure environment to join its team. The ideal candidate requires Grade 12, 3 – 5 years Linux Server and Windows Server Experience, 1 – 2 years Virtualization Experience (VMware), Knowledge on TCP/IP and Knowledge on FCAPS and related standards such as SNMP, WMI and syslog. DUTIES: Server Support: Linux server services: DHCP, Samba, Iptables, IPsec, PPTP/VPN, Software updates

Windows server support: WSUS server and deployment of Windows Server

Dell and Supermicro Hardware support: logging calls and overseeing repairs.

Monitoring of all resource on Network

Provisioning resources for server deployment for different teams

Performing backups and maintaining backup scripts

Compilation of advanced reports.

Technical training and support of customers / users on management systems and/or areas of specialization.

Provide consultation on the use of “Information about IT” to improve or optimize IT environments.

Monitoring and configuration of business impact and other composite relationships.

Advanced identification, analysis and resolution of technical problems.

Independent completion of task, presentation of reports and making recommendation to client / business. Testing: Release note of all changes, new functions and bugs compiled.

Request ticket updated according to status.

All relevant code for specific patch/release/hot fix in respective directories.

System tested holistically.

Implement patch/release/hot fix to client according to maintenance slot. Audits: Audits planned and performed based on customer requirements.

Feedback on findings provided to client / user.

Data of findings analyzed and interpreted.

Data presented to client / users. Procurement: Manage procurement process

Acquire quotations from suppliers

Creating purchase orders

Vendor management

Tracking orders and give feedback to users Special Investigations: Special investigations planned and performed based on customer requirements.

Feedback on findings provided to client / business.

Data of findings analyzed and interpreted.

Possible solutions proposed. Network Support: Assign network access.

Manage Network devices.

Monitoring bandwidth usage of users.

Managing Internet resources e.g. Fibre.

Configuring and managing Firewall. Asset Management: Overseeing all asset and making sure everything is booked in/out accordingly.

Provisioning and auditing Assets used for POC and SLA kits. Adhoc: Maintaining and monitoring Mail server.

Maintaining domain and all DNS records.

Providing support on Webserver running at Datacenter.

Provide support and input on the company’s internal systems. REQUIREMENTS: Grade 12

3 – 5 years Linux Server and Windows Server Experience

1 – 2 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)

Knowledge on TCP/IP

Knowledge on FCAPS and related standards such as SNMP, WMI and syslog

VoIP

Dell

Super Micro

IT Experience: At least 5 years o Networks (WAN/LAN/VPN) o Databases o Server support o User support o ERP Knowledge of network monitoring tools Advantageous Skills – Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

CompTIA A+ Technician

Network+

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)

Nutanix experience ATTRIBUTES: High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

Excellent client relationship building skills.

Strong customer service orientation.

Attention to detail.

Good analytical, problem solving and report writing skills.

Presentation & communication skills.

Strong team orientation.

Passion for technology and learning.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

High level of customer service.

Willingness to learn.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.