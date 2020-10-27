Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Tet Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Main purpose of the job:

– Functional testing of back-end database

– Integration testing across front-end/back-ends

– Defect management

Requirements:

– Knowledge of SQL for DB querying

– Knowledge of JIRA/Agile Methodology

– Proficient with QC ALM

– Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)

– A team player, strong communicator and transparent

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a team

– Someone who has a ‘can do’ attitude

– Someone who has an eye for quality

– Someone who is able to challenge the status quo

– Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrate a ‘role model’ behaviour

– Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills

– Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects

– Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation

– Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives

– Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team

– Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, products owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client

– Build and foster deep relationships with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values

– Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic

– Participate in the team backlog grooming

– Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing

Qualifications and Experience:

– ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate

– 5-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical ability

– Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL

