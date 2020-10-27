Test Analyst

We are looking for Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. This will be a contract opportunity in order to assist on a current project. If you’re interested in getting involved in an exciting project and can start soonest, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Location: Cape TownRelevant IT QualificationContract positionIdeal start date: Immediately/ soonestLevel: Intermediate (4+ years’ experience)
- Hands on test experience functional and system integration testing (multi-tiered applications)
- Experience working within Agile frameworks such as Scrum
- Experience with software QA methodologies, tools, processes and best practices
- Retail Credit experience is a bonus!
- Exposure to retail or financial systems
- Working knowledge of writing and executing SQL scripts (SQL Server or Oracle database management systems)
- Experience with tools such as SoapUI, Selenium, and JMeter an advantage
- Able to document and troubleshoot errors
- Estimate effort for testing tasks
- Extract test requirements for user stories
- Design and create test cases
- Manual front-end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing
- Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation