Test Analyst

We are looking for Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. This will be a contract opportunity in order to assist on a current project. If you’re interested in getting involved in an exciting project and can start soonest, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Location: Cape TownRelevant IT QualificationContract positionIdeal start date: Immediately/ soonestLevel: Intermediate (4+ years’ experience)

Hands on test experience functional and system integration testing (multi-tiered applications)

Experience working within Agile frameworks such as Scrum

Experience with software QA methodologies, tools, processes and best practices

Retail Credit experience is a bonus!

Exposure to retail or financial systems

Working knowledge of writing and executing SQL scripts (SQL Server or Oracle database management systems)

Experience with tools such as SoapUI, Selenium, and JMeter an advantage

Able to document and troubleshoot errors

Estimate effort for testing tasks

Extract test requirements for user stories

Design and create test cases

Manual front-end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing

Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position