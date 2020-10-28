Accenture wins the top EBU Partner award for Sub-Saharan Africa

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) scooped the Top Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) Partner accolade at the Salesforce Partner Awards event which was hosted virtually on 23 July 2020.

Now in their 2nd year, the Salesforce Sub-Saharan Partner Awards aim to recognise Salesforce partners that delivered bigger, better, and more customer-centric Salesforce solutions to the sub-Saharan Africa region.

According to Kuven Pillay, Director at Accenture Technology in Africa, Salesforce is the leading engagement platform for customers worldwide and is growing at a phenomenal pace in emerging economies, amidst these disconcerting times. “This prestigious accolade is an outstanding acknowledgement for us which strengthens our local and global strategic alliance with Salesforce.”

The TOP EBU partner nomination and award criteria is based on successful implementations, influenced sales, ability to scale, agility and having the largest number of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud accreditations. This achievement also follows the recent accomplishment where Accenture was ranked #1 in the HFS Top 10 for Salesforce Services 2020 report, ahead of all 10 competitors assessed. The report considered planning, implementation, and management services for Salesforce solutions globally.

“We have done some pioneering solution implementations this past year and this award is a testament to the collaboration and hard work by our local and global teams. It is a great win for us and the first of its kind in South Africa,” adds Pillay.

The awards were split into different categories with partners nominated based on different criteria and where they have demonstrated excellence and best practices during engagements.