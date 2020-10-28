Business Analyst: Card Acquiring

- Responsible for soliciting Merchant Solutions related business requirements, involving new features or capability within large projects/systems
- Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and clear definition of requirements
- Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value
Business Analysis
- Interact with relevant Product Owners and business unit(s) to gather and analyse business requirements based on the Bank’s Way of Work
- Compile epics/user stories according to agreed format and standards
- Ensure that business issues and problems are well understood and factored into each sprint
- Work with product owner/client experience (UX) designer(s), feature teams and business area stakeholders to groom epics / user stories / prototypes according to business requirements
- Also draw on card payment processing experience, to provide input/recommendations
- Assist Learning & Development with compiling training material to address system / process changes
- Assist Product Owner with business case development
Requirements management
Fully responsible for the business requirements accuracy and currencyOversee pre- and post-implementation testing
- Responsible for the development of comprehensive test plans. Subject test plans will be enhanced with each sprint to form part of the final release test pack
- Ensure that integration and UAT testing is performed according to approved release test pack
- Work with the Product Owner and stakeholders to define and perform post-implementation acceptance testing. Plans should also include project success criteria; the success criteria must be met, before we may commence with a project rollout
- Provide post-production feedback report to Product Owner and stakeholders
Recommend improvements
- Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements to the solution, including business processes, which will improve service, quality and value
Minimum Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT (business application analysis, design, development, computer science, computer systems technology)
- At least 7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within Business / Retail Banking at a Card payment / Acquiring product level
- Relevant knowledge of Acquiring
- Transaction Switching – Shared Services
- Agile product development lifecycle
- Business analysis and design
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
