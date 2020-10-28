Business Analyst: Card Acquiring

Responsible for soliciting Merchant Solutions related business requirements, involving new features or capability within large projects/systems

Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and clear definition of requirements

Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Business Analysis

Interact with relevant Product Owners and business unit(s) to gather and analyse business requirements based on the Bank’s Way of Work

Compile epics/user stories according to agreed format and standards

Ensure that business issues and problems are well understood and factored into each sprint

Work with product owner/client experience (UX) designer(s), feature teams and business area stakeholders to groom epics / user stories / prototypes according to business requirements

Also draw on card payment processing experience, to provide input/recommendations

Assist Learning & Development with compiling training material to address system / process changes

Assist Product Owner with business case development

Requirements management

Fully responsible for the business requirements accuracy and currencyOversee pre- and post-implementation testing

Responsible for the development of comprehensive test plans. Subject test plans will be enhanced with each sprint to form part of the final release test pack

Ensure that integration and UAT testing is performed according to approved release test pack

Work with the Product Owner and stakeholders to define and perform post-implementation acceptance testing. Plans should also include project success criteria; the success criteria must be met, before we may commence with a project rollout

Provide post-production feedback report to Product Owner and stakeholders

Recommend improvements

Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements to the solution, including business processes, which will improve service, quality and value

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT (business application analysis, design, development, computer science, computer systems technology)

At least 7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within Business / Retail Banking at a Card payment / Acquiring product level

Relevant knowledge of Acquiring

Transaction Switching – Shared Services

Agile product development lifecycle

Business analysis and design

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

