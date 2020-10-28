Developer

Our Client is a subsidiary of a German company. They are a leader in global eHealth providing software and communication solutions that assist doctors, dentists, hospitals, pharmacists, associations, networks and other service providers with workflow, diagnosis and therapy. The innovative platforms we provide facilitate the networking of all healthcare stakeholders.

Their ability to provide eHealth solutions resides in our modern IT solutions which are aligned with the latest developments in the field of medicine and meet the needs of the healthcare sector. This enables users to store, exchange and access medical information when and where they need it, improving their performance and benefiting patients whilst savings costs. The solutions work for professionals who care about health and provide them with relevant medical information and data anywhere and anytime they require it.

With our focus on further growth, excellent customer service and innovation – Nobody should suffer or even die, because at some point medical information was missing.

Job Role Description:

A full-stack Java/Angular web application developer responsible for the development and technical leadership of healthcare solutions. This role operates within a cross-functional, agile software development team and focusses on the development of a modern application suite, inter-operating with many web services as per the architecture and technology guidelines.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

– Build and present clean, functionally excellent, fast, technically elegant, secure, well tested & documented, usable and technically awesome backends as well as graphically beautiful front ends to meet the needs of our users by gaining a deep understanding of the requirements, and the domain

– Be an expert and lead on technology and methodology, including mentoring and coaching other team members on software design, clean code, TDD/BDD etc.

– Assist teammates to solve the complex problems

– Be a key sparring partner of the product owner, DevOps and QA while leading and inspiring other developers to deliver amazing software

– Lead estimation, planning, and code reviews with the team, as well as ensuring maximum automation of base level testing (unit, usability, integration, e2e, performance), and ensuring the validity of developer side documentation

– Technically lead and inspire development across international teams

Minimum Requirements:

– We are looking for someone with 5+ years of experience

– Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Certification in information systems, Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience.

– Programming and Architecture – Our frontends are Angular. Our backends based on the Java stack.

– Extensive knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/TypeScript, Material Design, Java 10+, UML, OOD, MicroServices, RESTful Webservices & APIs, Swagger, OpenAPI, ActiveMQ, Spring Framework, JPA/Hibernate, JSON, XML, Databases (PostgreSQL & Mongo), SQL, Nightwatch, NUnit, JUnit, and Mockito. Knowledge of Redis, Logstash/fluentd, Minio, NgxTranslate/i18n, FHIR & HL7 is advantageous.

– Experience with Bootstrap, AngularJS, Node.js, React, Vue, RxJS along with OAuth and/or KeyCloak, Solr & ElasticSearch is appreciated.

Additional Requirements:

– Excellent communication skills, written and verbal backed up by advanced technical skills with an ability to articulate complex concepts clearly too international audiences.

– Healthcare or related fields, experience would be of an advantage.

– Deep understanding of software engineering principles, architectural concepts, design patterns as well as resilience, security, performance, testing, identity management, accessibility, usability, and inclusion

