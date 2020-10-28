Nadella offers leadership advice

Kathy Gibson reports from NetApp Insight 2020 – As a partner-led organisation, NetApp works with an ecosystem of vendors and customers to deliver solutions.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, points out that the two companies have worked together on co-innovation for many years.

“It is fantastic to see not only how the technology works, but the impact it is having on digital transformation outcomes,” he says. “We are seeing the transformational impact of the two companies.”

Together, NetApp and Microsoft are enhancing the agility and ability to deploy mission-critical environments on Azure Cloud using NetApp technology.

Nadella offers some words of advice to organisation leaders as they reimagine the new way of working and doing business.

“I believe that in times of great change we have to get a lot of things right: where is technology going and what are the industry forces. Then we have to pick the strategies and execute on them.

“But, importantly, we need to understand more deeply what the necessary conditions to help deal with massive change are.

“I think you need to go back to the sense of purpose and mission, the identity you have. Microsoft’s legacy is in building technology so other people can build technology is more important in 2020 than ever before. We have gone back tour roots, doing things from a sense of purpose.

“Equally important is your culture. The lived experience of employees will determine your success. Lived experience will be the most important thing and, as a leader, you have to make the case for change before change happens.”