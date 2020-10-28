Oracle DBA

We are looking for an energetic, focused and dynamic Junior Oracle Database Administrator. The candidate must have a can-do attitude and strong work ethic, positive outlook on life and be user orientated.

The primary focus of this position is to:

– Setup and deploy database change scripts as requested from developers and third party vendors

– Document the company’s database environment

– Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

– Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)

– Configure Oracle/SQL Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms

– Monitor databases

– Assist with performance tuning

– Assist with configuring databases

– Assist with installing databases

Key Competencies and Qualifications:

– Diploma in IT

– Good knowledge of Oracle

– Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server databases will be beneficial

– Basic knowledge of relational databases

– 1-3 years DBA experience, previous development experience will be beneficial

– Competencies required: good time management skills, detail orientation, good administrative skills, stress tolerance, analytical abilities

This administrator will serve as the backbone of the company’s Oracle infrastructure. The candidate will support production systems and provide DBA services to application development teams, including database design, database generation, coding, and database production support. Provide DBA support with a high degree of customer service, technical expertise, and timeliness. Provide accurate and creative solutions to user problems of moderate nature to ensure user productivity.

