Changes to the EOH board

Having successfully concluded the ENS investigation and implemented the controls and procedures required for a JSE listed company, the EOH board has announced the appointment of Nosipho Molope and Bharti Harie as independent non-executive directors with effect from 1 January 2021.

Molope is an independent non-executive director of a number of companies, including Old Mutual Life Assurance, Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN SA) and MTN companies in Rwanda, Uganda, Swaziland and Zambia, Engen and South 32 Coal Holdings.

She will be stepping down from some of the boards during the first quarter of 2021 as she would have reached the end of her tenure.

Molope holds a BSc (Medical Sciences) degree from the University of Witwatersrand and B Compt and B Compt (Hons) degrees from the University of South Africa, as well as being a qualified Chartered Accountant. She brings significant industry and African experience to the EOH board which will assist EOH in future proofing its business strategy.

Harie is an independent non-executive director on the boards of Lenmed Investments, Ascendis Health, St Davids Marist Inanda and Stefanutti Stocks Holdings. She was previously an independent non-executive director of Bell Equipment, Mineworkers Investment Company and Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre.

Harie is an admitted attorney, notary and conveyancer and holds BA and LLB degrees from the University of Natal (Durban) and an LLM degree from the University of the Witwatersrand. She brings significant financial sector and business restructuring experience from her present board positions but also from her 14 years at the IDC.