Huawei Drives Continuous Innovation built on Robust Partners

Huawei has a long history of collaborating with other industry giants.

Over the past decades, Huawei has worked with various organizations across industries, incorporating with each other’s edge to develop a wide range of solutions for the customers.

Long-standing Collaboration with Intel Proven in Ever-evolving Product Series

Intel is one of the most important among these partners, with whom Huawei has successfully launched a series of computing solutions to bring a better customer experience.

The Huawei FusionServer series is one example of providing cutting-edge products on the back of mutually beneficial collaboration. In 2019, FusionServer was upgraded to FusionServer Pro to meet the requirements of intelligent data center transformation. Earlier this year, with adopting the latest Intel Cascade Lake Refresh processors on all models, the product line was optimized again. Now the full series of products and solutions—comprising rack, high-density, blade, heterogeneous, and mission-critical servers—all run at amazing speeds, presenting a perfect choice for any customer scenario.

Over the past decade, Huawei has shipped over 4.31 million x86 servers, and this number continues to grow every year. 2019 was a successful year for Huawei, with server shipments of 746,000 units, ranked No. 5 worldwide, which is a perfect demonstration of how a robust partnership can further boost company growth.

SAP and Huawei Develop Leading HANA Solutions

SAP is another important partner of Huawei. In 2012, Huawei became the first global technical partner in China of the software conglomerate SAP. In the following year, they jointly released the first certified Huawei SAP HANA appliance, which combines SAP in-memory database platform with Huawei’s hardware platform Tecal RH5885 V2 rack server.

In 2015, the companies established a joint innovation center in Shenzhen, and a MOU signed for the Galileo project in 2019 has brought this cooperation further, demonstrating huge potential for both parties.

Ever-growing Cooperation Boosts Performance

Huawei recently announced its further collaborations with Intel and SAP, including the upgrade of the FusionServer series compatible with the second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which provide a balanced foundation for huge scale-out scenarios. It speeds up AI processing, allowing enterprises to run applications with built-in AI or standalone frameworks.

For more information, please visit:

https://e.huawei.com/za/products/servers/general-servers

https://e.huawei.com/za/form/event/za/2020q3/huawei_poc_lab_server