Lenovo sales surge, making it the top PC brand

Lenovo was the top PC brand in the third quarter, with a total of 18,3-million unit shipments.

According to the research data analysed and published by StockApps.com, there was an increase of 8 3% compared to Q3 2019 when its unit shipments totaled 16,9-million.

Based on a study by IDC, Lenovo’s stellar performance coincided with an overall increase of 14,6% in global PC shipments. Gartner’s estimate of growth in global shipments is more conservative, at 3,6%, but does not include Chromebook sales.

Lenovo’s market share increased from 24,5% to 25,7% between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. On the other hand, HP’s market share contracted from 22,3% to 21,6% in the same duration.

In terms of global shipments, HP took second place with 15,4-million shipments, up from 15,3-million in Q3 2019, a 0,7% increase year-over-year (YoY). Part of the reason for HP’s drop was a 30% YoY decline in desktop shipments. Together, HP and Lenovo accounted for 47,3% of the PC market share.

On the other hand, in the US market, HP was the top brand with 5,1-million unit shipments and a 30,8% market share during Q3 2020. Lenovo came in third, behind Dell, with 2,5-million unit shipments and a 15,3% market share.

Acer showed the highest growth during Q3 2020, with an increase of 29,5% YoY in global shipments. Dell was the poorest performer of the top brands, with a 4,6% decline YoY.

According to IDC, total unit shipments during the quarter were 81,3-million, while according to Gartner, the total was 71,4-million. Chromebook shipments, which made the difference between the two reports, grew by 90% YoY.

Lastly, according to a report by Statista, the global PC industry shrunk for seven consecutive years between 2012 and 2018. It went from 365-million unit shipments in 2011 to 259-million in 2018. The seven-year slump came to an end in 2019 when worldwide shipments grew by 0,6% according to Gartner, and 2,7% according to IDC.