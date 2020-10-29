Sentech calls on innovators to hack the future

Sentech is calling on all talented and innovative minds in the fields of technology, software development and broadcast to step up and join the #SENTECHHackTheFutureChallenge.

The hackathon provides a stage for these innovators to compete for a chance to bring their work to life.

The hackathon will see between six and eight teams will go head to head for a share of R185 000 in prize money and the opportunity for Sentech to select the winning innovation for future development.

The prize money will be distributed amongst the top three.

To encourage collaborative participation in building better technologies for the industry, customers, partners and service providers of Sentech are invited to take part in the Ideation Challenge. The top two ideas of the Ideation Challenge will win a share of R15 000.

“We believe in active corporate citizenship; we believe in transforming the lives of South Africans and ensuring that we create opportunities and platforms needed for the disadvantaged and underserved communities to be economically viable and sustainable,” says Mlamli Booi, CEO of Sentech.

“In order to respond appropriately to the disrupted world of business, we must disrupt ourselves as a company and design for disruption that will bring new service offerings to our customers.”

#HackTheFuture is a chance for coders, developers, technologists, makers and creators to test their skills within the technological advances of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) namely; 5G, Cloud Computing, Open Computing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Web/Mobile Applications and the changing landscape of the media industry.

Interested parties can apply here: http://hackthefuture2020.sentech.co.za/