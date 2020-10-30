First Distribution gains Veeam Accredited Service Partner status

First Distribution has achieved recognition as a Veeam® Accredited Service Partner (VASP) in the Veeam ProPartner Network, indicating First Distribution’s experience and expertise in delivering quality professional services.

“The VASP programme is by invitation only, and just a few select distributors are chosen to be part of it,” says Winston Spagnoletti, Brand Manager: Veeam at First Distribution. “Accreditation is issued to only those distributors with the highest Veeam solution expertise levels”.

The VASP programme is designed to strengthen Veeam’s partners’ capabilities to sell, deploy and support Veeam solutions, and ensure customer satisfaction. It enables Veeam’s partners to provide a direct service delivery model to Veeam customers.

According to the Veeam 2020 Data Protection Trends Report, 43% of Middle East and Africa organisations have been prevented from moving forward with Digital Transformation due to a lack of IT staff skills.

As product implementations become more sophisticated, Veeam recognizes the growing customer demand to identify partners, system integrators, or consultants that are able to deliver high-quality professional services and technical implementations related to Veeam solutions.

Spagnoletti explains that the VASP programme recognizes, monitors, and promotes the quality of the professional services delivered by this exclusive set of partners.

He adds that the benefits of the programme include privileged visibility, marketing development funding, branding, resources development, and the ability to leverage the Veeam sales team.

“Today, data management is imperative to an organisation’s growth,” says Lisa Strydom, Channel Manager, Africa at Veeam. “To remain competitive, leaders need qualified professionals to implement and manage the technologies that will enable them to transform into more intelligent businesses. We are pleased that First Distribution has achieved select status as a Veeam Accredited Service Partner.”

“Veeam is committed to delivering a business model that is fully focused on its partner ecosystem and providing the highest level of service for its customers. With these enhanced capabilities to our partner ecosystem, partners are equipped with the tools to shape and control the solution transaction and customer journey.”

About First Distribution

First Distribution is the leading value-added distributor in Africa. Our offering includes a product portfolio of global leading Datacentre, Cloud, Networking and Security products and services. This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors. The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that our partners have the key elements required for success. First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.

Click here for more information on First Distribution.

Click here to view the Veeam press release.