Yellowbrick accelerates analytics at BMW Group Financial Services

Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data has been selected by BMW Group Financial Services to improve the group’s analytics performance and capabilities.

BMW Group Financial Services provides finance and leasing options for BMW Group automobiles and motorcycles for retail and commercial customers and offers customers selected insurance and banking products.

Yellowbrick will help improve the speed and quality of insights delivered from the BMW Group Financial Services large database, ultimately delivering customers faster finance and leasing answers, finance packages tailored for customers’ unique needs, and a superior customer experience.

“We are thrilled to work with BMW Group Financial Services,” says Neil Carson, CEO of Yellowbrick Data. “At our core, both BMW and Yellowbrick have a mission to bring unmatched performance to our customers. Yellowbrick shares BMW’s passion for speed, responsiveness, and user satisfaction.

“The Yellowbrick data warehouse is unmatched in its performance with query response times and workload capabilities that leave competition in the dust. Our ultimate data warehouse is the perfect match for the world’s Ultimate Driving Machine. We’re honored to partner with BMW Group Financial Services to bring new speed, flexibility, and capabilities to its database.”

Ian Smith, CEO of BMW Group Financial Services North America, comments: “BMW Group Financial Services is a data-driven enterprise which aims to provide the best possible service and experience for our customers.

“We are confident that Yellowbrick’s ability to quickly analyze large amounts of data and offer new insights will help us deliver on these goals.”

Yellowbrick will support BMW Group Financial Services’ business to help the organization accelerate query and ETL performance; improve workload management and monitoring capabilities; integrate seamlessly with existing business intelligence (BI) tools in place, including Tableau, SAS, TOAD Data Point, and Informatica; reduce ongoing database maintenance and associated costs; and leverage existing skill sets.

Initial tests and work with Yellowbrick have met these goals with query performance that is 152x faster on average across 17 representative queries and space usage that is 70% lower.

“Yellowbrick solves the hard problems in data warehousing—high availability, complex mixed-workload support, support for ad hoc SQL, correct answers on any schema, scalability from terabytes to petabytes, and on-the-fly capacity expansion while supporting large numbers of concurrent users,” says Carson. “And we do this with the most compelling economics to deliver the lowest costs and best performance for business users. Our journey with BMW Group Financial Services is just beginning, and we’re eager to help BMW Group’s business and its customers for years to come.”