5G coverage to reach half the population by 2025

5G technology global coverage will grow by 253,84% in the next five years.

By 2025, about 53% of the global population at 4,14-billion will have access to technology, according to data presented by Bankr.

By 2021, the network coverage will reach an estimated 1,95-billion people representing about 25% of the global population. In the next two years, the network will be accessible to 32% of the global population at 2,5-billion.

In 2023, 5G network is projected to reach about 39% of the global population at 3,05-billion people. By 2024, an estimated 46% of the global population at 3,6-billion will be using the network.

The Bankr research highlighted the current state of the global 5G network. According to the research report:

“The over one billion access to 5G coverage in 2020 is a culmination of a joint clear consensus on the 5G network by major players in recent years. The coverage is significant however, it is being driven by a select few regions in Asia, the US, and Europe. Other regions are still building the infrastructure to accommodate the technology. Notably, Asia is a current leader in 5G after undergoing a rapid migration in mobile broadband networks and smartphones setting the perfect ground for 5G adoption.”