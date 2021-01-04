Alibaba’s Jack Ma missing for two months

Chinese entrepreneur and billionaire Jack Ma hasn’t been seen in public for more than two months, and is feared missing after he levied criticism at the Chinese government.

In October, Ma went public with criticism of the government’s banking rules, saying in an address that regulators are “lagging the times”.

In November, Chinese regulators halted Ant Group’s #37-billion initial public offering (IPO) in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

This was followed in December with an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, with the Chinese central bank urging the group to change its lending and other consumer finance operation.

China’s central bank had asked the group to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations

At the end of November, Ma was slated to appear as a judge on his Africa’s Business Heroes finale event, but his place was taken by Lucy Peng, co-founder and partner of the Alibaba Group.