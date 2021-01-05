Slow growth for converged systems

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, worldwide converged systems market revenue grew 0.3% year over year to $3.9 billion during the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20).

“The overall converged systems market remained resilient in the face of the global pandemic in the third quarter, growing at a relatively flat rate of 0,3% year over year,” says Greg Macatee, research analyst: Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. “The hyperconverged systems market followed a similar trajectory during the quarter with 0,6% year-over-year growth.

“A handful of geographic regions produced stronger results, most notably in China and Japan, which each grew at double-digit rates. Certified reference systems and integrated infrastructure also grew modestly while integrated platforms declined on a year-over-year basis.”

IDC’s converged systems market view offers three segments: certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and hyperconverged systems.

The certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure market grew revenues 2,5% year over year to $1,4-billion in 3Q20, which represented 36,7% of all converged systems revenue.

Integrated platforms revenues declined 7,7% year over year to $438-million in 3Q20. This amounted to 11,2% of total converged systems market revenue.

Revenue from hyperconverged systems grew modestly at 0,6% year over year during the quarter to $2-billion. This represented 52,1% of the total converged systems market.

IDC offers two ways to rank technology suppliers within the hyperconverged systems market: by the brand of the hyperconverged solution or by the owner of the software providing the core hyperconverged capabilities.

Rankings based on a branded view of the market can be found in the first table of this press release and rankings based on the owner of the hyperconverged software can be found in the second table within this press release. Both tables include all the same software and hardware, summing to the same market size.

As it relates to the branded view of the hyperconverged systems market, Dell Technologies was the largest supplier with $676,8-million in revenue and a 33,2% share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise finished second during 3Q20 with $262,7-million in revenue and a 12,9% share of the market. Nutanix took the number three spot with $234,3-million in revenue, which accounted for 11,5% of the market.