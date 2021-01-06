iPhone 12 set to ship 51m units in Q1

Since its launch, the iPhone 12 range of smartphones has enjoyed robust performance. According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, the strong demand is expected to carry into 2021.

It is estimated that iPhone 12 shipments will increase by 38% to 51-million in Q1 2021. That is a significant increase from the previous estimate of 47-million shipments.

Based on a Nikkei Asia report, Apple is planning to increase iPhone production by almost 30% in H1 2021. It has asked its suppliers to make up to 96-million devices during the period.

For the full year 2021, the company plans to produce up to 230-million iPhones, up 20% from 2019. That would be close to the record of 231,5-million devices set in 2015.

Apple had two years of consecutive shipment declines in 2018 and 2019. However, according to IDC, shipments surged by 1% to 116-million in Q1 to Q3 2020. In Q4, the launch of iPhone 12 further bolstered its performance.

According to Counterpoint Research data, iPhone 12 became the top-selling 5G smartphone worldwide in October 2020. This was despite being sold for only two weeks during the month. In its first two weeks of launch, iPhone 12 had a 16% market share while iPhone 12 Pro had 8%. For the ten-month period which ended in October 2020, iPhone 12 was seventh on the list of top 10 best-selling 5G devices.

During the first week of its launch, iPhone 12 sales shot up by 104% compared to iPhone 11’s first week sales. Though there was a 38% decline in week two, it was followed by a 118% increase in week three. There was a 57% increase in week four, 24% in week five and 77% in week six. The double and triple-digit increases were seen in spite of supply shortages for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models.