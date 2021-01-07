External OEM storage market in Q3 decline

Global market revenue for enterprise external OEM storage systems declined 1,4% year over year to nearly $6,8-billion during the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20).

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, total external OEM storage capacity shipped was up 9,6% year over year to 18.9 exabytes during the quarter.

Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacenters grew at 8.7% year over year to $6.4 billion in 3Q20, while capacity shipped grew by 41.4% year over year to 74.5 exabytes. Total capacity shipments for the market (External OEM + ODM Direct + Server-Based Storage) increased 31.8% to 129.8 exabytes.

“During the third quarter of 2020, the external storage systems market continued to face headwinds due to the effects of the global pandemic,” says Greg Macatee, research analyst: Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC.

“On a regional basis, China’s external OEM market fared better than other global areas, up 21,2% year over year. ODM vendors selling directly to hyperscale customers (such as ODM Direct) was once again a bright spot for the market.

“Collaboration tools and content delivery networks were key drivers of ODM sales as consumers continue to demand these types of at-home services on top of traditional enterprise-driven ODM Direct infrastructure consumption.”

Dell Technologies was the largest external enterprise storage systems supplier during the quarter, accounting for 28,8% of worldwide revenue. HPE/New H3C group finished second with a 10,8% share. NetApp and Huawei tied for third place in the market with shares of 9,4% each. Hitachi and IBM finished tied for fifth with market shares of 5,6% and 4,6%, respectively.