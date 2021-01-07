Global Brands kudos for Kaspersky

Kaspersky recently won the ‘Most Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions Provider, Global, 2020’ award at the 2020 Global Brand Awards by Global Brands Magazine.

The awards jury selected Kaspersky from a competitive group of entrants for its exceptional commitment to innovation, advanced threat intelligence, quality, branding activities, customer service and global performance.

The cybersecurity company was honored in the Technology Awards category after a thorough evaluation of a wide range of indicators and key achievements. These included: overall performance, presence in the global market, threat intelligence services, cybersecurity training, incident response, security assessment and many more.

“We are very pleased and proud to receive this recognition from the Global Brand Awards. This goes to show that the Kaspersky brand and its services are some of the best on the global market. We consistently put huge efforts into the development of our global brand, products and solutions to make sure all our customers trust us, so they can maximise the full potential of their digital technologies,” says Andrew Winton, vice-president: global marketing at Kaspersky.