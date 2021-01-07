Infinidat appoints Phil Bullinger as CEO

Infinidat has announced the appointment of Phil Bullinger as the company’s CEO.

Bullinger will be joining the Infinidat executive team following a 30-year career in enterprise storage, most recently as the senior vice-president and GM of the Data Center Business Unit for Western Digital. He will lead Infinidat through the next phase of its growth, building on the strength of the company’s highly regarded solutions and customer relationships and expanding go-to-market capabilities and scale.

“Phil is a proven leader with over three decades of experience building and operating world-class organizations in the data storage industry,” says Scott Gilbertson, member of the Infinidat board of directors. “Enterprises are facing growing pressure to source faster, larger, more efficient, and more secure storage solutions under constrained budgets. Phil’s breadth of experience overseeing product development, strategy, and operations will enable him to lead Infinidat as it delivers the innovative and agile storage technologies its customers require for sustained competitive advantage.”

“Infinidat’s innovative and proven solutions eliminate the risks and challenges enterprise customers face in balancing compromises between storage performance, availability and cost at petabyte scale,” says Bullinger. “I look forward to joining the outstanding Infinidat team, building on the momentum of the business, and expanding our product and go-to-market capabilities. I am excited to work with Infinidat’s exceptional partners and customers worldwide to continue the company’s unmatched commitment to product quality, reliability, and customer experience in the most demanding enterprise data centre environments.”

The company has also announced that Alon Rozenshein will be joining Infinidat as the company’s chief financial officer.