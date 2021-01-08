MacBook hit 15,5m shipments in 2020

The global demand for PCs and laptops increased significantly in 2020, with millions of people working from home and practicing distance learning amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

As one of the leading brands on the market, Apple MacBook has witnessed a significant jump in shipments over the last year.

According to data presented by Finaria.it, global Apple MacBook shipments are expected to hit 15,5-million in 2020, a 23% jump amid the coronavirus outbreak. The increasing trend is sent to continue next year, with global shipments rising by 10% YoY to 17,1-million.

Since 1984, Apple has designed and manufactured an array of PCs under the Mac name. The product lineup includes desktops like the iMac and Mac Pro, as well as notebooks MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

In 2016, Apple shipped 13,4-million MacBook units worldwide, revealed Statista and TrendForce data. In the next twelve months, this figure rose by 18% to 15,8-million. Statistics show that 2018 and 2019 witnessed a downsizing trend, with MacBook shipments falling to 12,8-million and 12,6-million units, respectively.

However, the coronavirus pandemic changed that, as the global demand for PCs and laptops surged amid the lockdown. The company’s data show that Apple Mac sales in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 3,5-million units, 6% less than in the same period a year ago. In the second quarter, Apple sold 4,3-million Mac computers worldwide, a 5% jump year-over-year. The increasing trend continued in the third quarter of 2020, with Mac global shipments growing by 7% YoY to 5,5-million.

Statistics show that Mac’s revenue share also increased significantly, rising from 7,8% in the first quarter to 14% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020. iPhone sale remains Apple’s largest revenue stream, generating 40,9% of profits in Q4 FY2020. Services, wearables, home and accessories, and iPad sales followed with 22,5%, 12,5% and 10,5%, respectively.

Although remaining a minor player in the desktop OS market, Apple’s Mac operating system has gained market share over the years. In December 2015, it amounted to 9,8%, revealed StatCounter data. Over the next two years, this figure rose to 13%. Statistics show that the Mac OS market share amounted to over 17% in July 2020, almost double than five years ago.

The Statista Global Consumer Survey also showed that Apple MacBook is the third most popular laptop brand in the United States, with 21% of respondents using it in their household. Another 35% of respondents named HP as their favorite laptop brand. Dell followed with a 28% share.

The same survey conducted in the United Kingdom showed that MacBook is the third most popular laptop brand, with 19% of Britons using it in their household. Statistics show that only 10% of Germans use MacBook laptops as the fifth most popular brand in the country, behind Acer, Lenovo, HP, and Asus.