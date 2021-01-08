New leadership appointments for Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of two new business leaders for the Anglo African region.

James Calmeyer, who has led the company’s buildings business since 2017, has moved into a new role as business development and strategy vice-president, for Schneider Electric anglophone cluster.

In his new position, Calmeyer’s main responsibility will be to lead business transformation to accelerate business growth, working in close collaboration with Schneider Electric teams across Anglo Africa, as well as global teams.

He will be specifically focusing on commercial transformation, geographical coverage, business intelligence, innovation at the edge, and any process which will add to the companies sustainable and inclusive growth.

“We would like to thank James for successfully leading our buildings activities during the past three years, implementing a solid set-up and team. He has a strong record of delivering results in a very challenging environment and wish him all the best in his new role,” says Albert Fuchet, cluster president of Schneider Electric Anglophone.

Taking over from Calmeyer, Devan Pillay has joined Schneider Electric and has taken up the position of buildings vice-president for Schneider Electric anglophone cluster, based in Midrand, South Africa.

Pillay has worked in different regions including Africa, Europe and North America. He started his career at Eskom (Power Utility) as a senior engineer, then joined Schneider Electric South Africa from 1998 to 2003 as marketing manager. He has held several leadership roles at companies such as Tyco Energy, GE and 3M, in several countries including South Africa, Turkey, Switzerland and the US. Prior to re-joining Schneider Electric South Africa, Pillay was the CEO of Signify Commercial (formerly known as Philips Lighting) for Africa.

“We look forward to Devan’s contribution to growing our Buildings business in Anglo Africa. His experience showcases his comprehensive knowledge in our industry, and we are confident he will lead this unit to greater heights, applying what he has learnt throughout his esteemed career,” says Fuchet.