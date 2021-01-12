Huawei AppGallery broadens market for commercial partners

Through its official app store Huawei AppGallery, Huawei is giving commercial partners the opportunity for exposure to a wider user base when they launch their apps integrated with the various app services Huawei offers.

Developing or integrating existing apps with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core for functionality on Huawei devices, and distribution on HUAWEI AppGallery, ensures Huawei users are not excluded from a business’ target audience.

Huawei AppGallery has seen significant growth since its launch in 2018, The app store has amassed more than 80 000 applications, making it the third-largest app platform globally, used by over 400-million people worldwide.

The growth of Huawei AppGallery presents a growth opportunity for local commercial partners by allowing them to be part of the lives of the growing Huawei user community, by leveraging Huawei’s app services to create excellent customer experiences and customer engagements.

With a wide range of services available, all users’ needs can be addressed with HMS Core’s app services including the following: Account Kit, which enables users to sign into an app quickly and safely; In-App Purchases Kit, which enables easier payments for users; Identity Kit, which enables secure management of users’ addresses and information; and Push Kit, which enables an app to instantly send notifications to users’ devices.

In the second quarter of 2020, Huawei became the largest producer in the world.