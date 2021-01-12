Obituary: Martin van Riet

By Kelvin Reynolds – Veteran IT and LFP expert Martin van Riet has sadly succumbed to Covid-related issues and passed away on 11 January 2021 after a short illness.

A colourful character, Martin will be remember for his expertise in large format printers. He served with distinction as the senior technical resource at the Epson South Africa local office for more than 10 years.

Prior to that, Martin fulfilled various senior technical roles within the Siltek Group.

Since taking early retirement in 2009, Martin has been successfully stock farming just outside Bathurst in the Eastern Cape.

Martin was a keen fly fisherman and actively involved with the Wild Trout Association.