Dynabook brings 11th Gen Intel Core Processors to key devices

Dynabook Europe has updated three business devices targeted at the business and education market.

The Tecra A30-J and Satellite Pro L50-J are updated with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and DDR4 memory, while the Satellite Pro C40-G now features additional 10th Gen Intel Celeron processors and DDR4 memory up to 16GB.

The addition of Celeron processors allows the C40-G to meet a broader range of specifications and price points, making it ideal for the budget-conscious professional or student.

Weighing 1,2kg, with up to 14 hours of battery life, the 13.3-inch A30-J can keep users productive throughout the working day wherever their location. The 15-inch L50-J boasts up to 10 hours of use on one charge and weighs from just 1,7kg, while the 14-inch C40-G provides up to eight hours of use at just 1,55kg.

They have narrow bezel designs around bright anti-glare screens, and each includes a range of screen types and brightness levels, too. All three devices are equipped with a large keyboard and ClickPad, with supporting Precision Touchpad for comfortable all-day typing and navigation.

The devices all have a robust chassis. The surface of the Satellite Pro C40-G has been painted with a special anti-bacterial coating to protect users from the growth of bacteria. Tested at a level of 99,9%, users can trust that the paint coated surfaces will not be a breeding ground for bacteria.

A USB Type-C port gives charge, connect, display and transfer data functions to each device via a single port, while a full-size HDMI port and optional USB-C dock provide further peripheral connectivity. The devices also include further USB3.1 ports – two on the C40-G and A30-J and three on the L50-J.

A micro SD card slot accommodates portable storage needs. When it comes to wireless, along with each device’s Gigabit LAN port, the A30-J and L50-J are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and the C40-G is equipped with WiFi 802.11 AC, enabling easy and quick connections to the Internet. The Satellite Pro L50-J also supports fast 1TB PCIe SSD.

The A30-J, L50-J and C40-G are equipped with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 along with user and admin password capabilities to prevent unauthorised access, as well as sign-in via a fingerprint scanner (SecurePad). Beyond this, a security lock slot helps prevent physical theft, while the A30-J and L50-J both feature an optional smartcard slot to match specific security requirements. A webcam shutter slider is also built in to the L50-J.