Epson debuts SureColor SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M

Epson has launched the SureColor SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M 3-in-1 printers.

Compact, reliable and affordable, the 24-inch SC-T3100M and 36-inch SC-T5100M plotters do not compromise on capability. The series is ideal for technical drawing, plotting CAD, GIS maps and printing a range of assets for the retail and hospitality sectors.

The printer series features a simple top loading scanning workflow with a 600dpi scanner that accurately replicates documents (up to 2.72M) into multiple formats and sends them securely to various destinations, as well as scaling original copies. A tray supports scanned documents to avoid any valuable originals being damaged on the floor.

The range has been designed to be dust free as standard – print quality and internal components are protected, which makes it the ideal solution for environments such as construction site offices and high footfall areas. The compact design of the SC-T3100M means it can fit into the smallest of spaces and enables it to be transported from one location to another with ease.

With a low total cost of ownership, users will have peace of mind that printing costs will remain affordable for the lifetime of the printer. Epson offers two sizes of ink cartridge to meet the needs of the customer, whether a low volume, occasional user or those with a larger demand for regular high-quality prints.

The series benefits from all pigment-based inks providing colour stability and water resistance meaning they are ideal for poster production for damp environments such as shop windows. The superior light-fastness of the inks is useful for technical drawings and documents that will need to be archived for long periods. The permanent printhead provides assurance to the user of no unexpected costs down the line.

Both the SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M are supported by the Epson Cloud Solution PORT platform. Epson Cloud Solution PORT is available for free and enables users to update and monitor equipment across several sites, from the production floor to remote locations.

Vernon Mellors, business account manager at Epson South Africa said, “The impressive price point combined with a compact design and high specification features makes the SC-T3100M and SC-T5100M a great choice for businesses who need a reliable multi-function printer from a trusted brand.”

Key features:

* Scan at 600dpi up to 2.72M

* Print & Scan direct to and from USB

* Scan to encrypted PDF, PDF, JPEG, TIFF

* Easy to share – scan to USB, Mail (secure), FTP server (secure), Network Folder

* Interface with your printer via – Built in Wi-Fi, AirPrint, USB/LAN

* Up to 100m roll capacity, cut sheet up to A1

* Epson Precision Core Micro TFP permanent printhead

The SureColor SC-T3100M is now available through Epson Authorised LFP Partners. The SureColor SC-T5100M will be available from March 2021.