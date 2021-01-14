Choosing the best printer for your home office

While some people make their way back to the office, for others working from home is here to stay. As a result, the need to purchase a cost-effective and reliable printer for the home office has become a priority.

By Timothy Thomas, national sales manager at Epson South Africa

Choosing a home office printer can be a daunting task due to the sheer volume of printer options on the market. Buyers need to consider purpose, size and budget when choosing a printer, because the wrong choice could be costly in the long run.

To simplify this process, below is a list of factors and features that home office users should consider when choosing their next printer.

The age-old inkjet versus laser debate

Historically, consumers have favoured laser printers over inkjet printers due to the misconceptions around cost and productivity. Technology has evolved since then and inkjet printers now offer a more cost-effective way to print at home.

Inkjet printers require no warmup time, making them the perfect solution to keep productivity at an optimal level while offering high quality and high volume printing at a fraction of the cost.

For businesses looking for a black-and-white printing solution, monochrome inkjet printers are the best choice. Their low running costs, whether it’s the low cost per page or the energy-efficiency of the printer, make them the most cost-efficient solution for a home office environment.

Connectivity is key to productivity

For business people on the go, it makes sense to buy a printer that offers the convenience of printing documents directly from a phone or tablet, whenever the need arises, with ease and without the need for cables.

Thankfully, many of today’s printers offer wireless connectivity that doesn’t require connecting to a computer via a USB port. These printers can connect to mobile devices over Wi-Fi, using apps like Apple’s AirPrint or Google Print technology, allowing users to print from their mobile device while grabbing a cup of coffee.

The numbers don’t lie

Purchasing a printer should be viewed as a long-term investment, not just a money-saving buy due to its low retail price at the time of purchase. For this, buyers need to factor in their monthly print volume, the cost of consumables and subsequent cost per page.

Despite higher initial retail prices than traditional cartridge models, ink tank printers offer a more cost-efficient way to print in the long-term.

Epson’s EcoTank savings calculator is a must-have tool for buyers looking to weigh up their options and determine how much they will save based on estimated usage and the length of time they intend on keeping the printer.

Choose a printer that’s simple and easy to maintain

The ideal home office printer offers a combination of easy setup, hassle-free printing and ease-of-use.

Printers that make use of ultra-high-capacity ink tanks in place of cartridges, for instance, allow businesses to save both money and time by eliminating the need to frequently change cartridges. Setting up is simple, refilling is mess-free and they’re reliable – making them easy to maintain.

When shopping for a home office printer, choose one that delivers quality, speed and reliability and will be cost-efficient in the long run.