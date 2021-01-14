Lenovo announces new ThinkPads

Lenovo has launched its thinnest ThinkPad ever, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga.

Covered in titanium material, it’s just over 11mm thin and features a 3:2 ratio 13,5-inch low power display along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

The company has also announced that the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 are completely redesigned laptops introducing improved user experiences built around all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light feature, integrated fingerprint reader on power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor for enhanced security and ease of use.

Joining Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga support Dolby Voice, which delivers a supreme conferencing experience that feels more natural, reduces listener fatigue, and sounds stunningly clear to make meetings more productive.

The new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, also launched this week, combines the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet.

Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the display supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard enables seamless transition between modes.

In addition, Lenovo has upped the intelligent docking experience with the new ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks.

Smart Docks, powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, enhance functionality by providing remote capabilities for updates, device management and port status monitoring without interrupting end user productivity and without the need for a PC to be connected.

Lenovo has announced that its focus through 2021 is to deliver workspace solutions for a distributed workforce that enable more agile collaboration. Investing in technologies in endpoint devices, smart collaboration, video conference optimised visuals and valuable docking options can make a significant difference on productivity and efficiency at any location.

For ThinkPad, the emphasis is on enabling communications to stay in touch wherever the user is, optimising system features for the best conferencing experience, boosting security for user and IT department piece of mind and implementing technology that enhances user well-being.