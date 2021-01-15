New chief digital officer for Seacom

Seacom has announced that its current chief technical officer (CTO), Claes Segelberg, has resigned.

Segelberg has been with the ICT company almost since its inception in 2009 and has contributed nine years of service to Seacom.

Prenesh Padayachee, former CTO at Internet Solutions and previously chief sales and marketing officer at Telkom Openserve, officially took over as Seacom Group chief digital officer (CDO) on 4 January 2021.

In addition to the CTO’s responsibilities, Padayachee will also be absorbing the CIO.

Byron Clatterbuck, the outgoing Group CEO of Seacom, comments: “Claes has been a true asset to the Seacom team, playing a pivotal role in shaping our organisation into the industry leader it is today. We wish him the very best with his future endeavours, and are grateful that he will be staying with us until the end of March 2021 to ensure a seamless handover into the capable hands of Prenesh.”

Incoming Group CEO Oliver Fortuin adds: “We know that Prenesh will continue to lead the team professionally and uphold the high standards our customers have come to expect from SEACOM. This transition marks the start of exciting changes and new beginnings for our group. Thank you for supporting me, Claes, Prenesh, and the rest of the executive team as we make this necessary transition.”