Nvidia debuts new gaming devices and other news from CES

Nvidia launched a slew of new products at the first virtual CES show this week.

In gaming, the company debuted the affordable new RTX 3060 GPU and detailing the arrival of more than 70 30-series GPUs for gamers and creatives.

The 70 new laptops will feature GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and unveiled the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for desktops.

All are powered by the Nvidia Ampere GPU architecture, the second generation of RTX with enhanced Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors.

Nvidia also announced Call of Duty: Warzone and Square Enix’s new IP, Outriders. And Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will be adding RTX ray tracing and DLSS.

The games are the latest to support the real-time ray tracing and AI-based DLSS (deep learning super sampling) technologies, known together called RTX, which NVIDIA introduced two years ago.

The company also announced that Chinese automakers SAIC and NIO will use Nvidia Drive in future vehicles.

Just as CES was starting electric car startup NIO announced a supercomputer to power its automated and autonomous driving features, with Nvidia Drive Orin at its core.

The computer, known as Adam, achieves over 1,000 trillion operations per second of performance with the redundancy and diversity necessary for safe autonomous driving.

The Orin-powered supercomputer will debut in NIO’s flagship ET7 sedan, scheduled for production in 2022, and every NIO model to follow.

Later in the week, China’s largest automaker SAIC announced it’s joining forces with online retail giant Alibaba to unveil a new premium EV brand, dubbed IM for “intelligence in motion”.

The long-range electric vehicles will feature AI capabilities powered by the high-performance, energy-efficient Nvidia Drive Orin compute platform.

Meanwhile, US drone manufacturer Skydio received the CES 2021 Best of Innovation Award for Drones and Unmanned Systems for the Skydio X2.

Skydio’s new autonomous drone offers enterprise and public sector customers up to 35 minutes of autonomous flight time.

Packing six 4k cameras and powered by the Nvidia Jetson TX2 mobile supercomputer, it’s built to offer situational awareness, asset inspection, and security patrol.